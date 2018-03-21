Westmoreland police chief wants to arm, train teachers

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a prime objective from President Donald Trump following the mass shooting at a Florida High School. The same conversation is happening in Tennessee.

Should teachers be armed?

The debate over arming teachers is far from over, but a local police chief is a big supporter of it. He wants to promote school safety by offering firearm training.

Marshall County, Kentucky, Parkland, Florida and most recently, a school in Maryland. These shootings grabbed the headlines, but they are not alone.

“You don’t know on a daily basis what you’re going to be up against,” says Westmoreland Police Chief, Ray Amalfitano.

Behind a desk, with a calm demeanor, Chief Amalfitano talks about his desire to train educators to carry guns.

“I’m a firm believer in training, just one day of training ain’t going to do it, train, train, train,” he says. “Make it muscle memory.”

He’s in favor of arming teachers. The ones who are willing, the ones who know the weight of the responsibility. And he’s offering training classes to the ones in his community.

“If a teacher, someone in church, a citizen can defend themselves and our children while we’re on our way over there, you have stopped the killing of our children,” Amalfitano says.

It’s a controversial stance. Can teachers handle the pressure? Should they be asked? Will more guns, really mean better safety?

“Everybody has a right and i expect that,” says Amalfitano. “But I would much rather have somebody who knows how to use that weapon, and is responsible in using that weapon, and will only use it in self-defense.”

Amalfitano says hundreds of educators and people in his town are interested. He wants to offer shoot-don’t shoot scenarios, marksmanship and much more.

“With constant training it becomes muscle memory. I think you’ll be better prepared to make that split- second decision.”

The chief is confident it can save lives.

There is a bill being discussed in the Tennessee state legislature in favor of arming select teachers who are already gun permit holders. It would also require extensive firearm training. Thursday, the governor’s working group on school security has its final meeting. The committee may share recommendations on this legislation.