NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local kindergartner is in the spotlight after his hilarious weather report goes viral.

Carden Corts is a Kindergartner in Nashville who was assigned to do a weather forecast video. The video is sweeping the nation with nearly 600,000 views.

Carden will be on News 2 at 4 Thursday with Danielle Breezy.

Carden’s video will also be featured at 7:30 a.m. on Good Morning America Thursday morning.