Trace Adkins hosts Jammin’ to Beat the Blues concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music icon Trace Adkins hosted the annual Jammin’ to Beat the Blues event in downtown Nashville Wednesday night.

The annual concert, held this year at the Ryman Auditorium, benefits Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

Artists included Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan, Mercy Me, Jason Crabb, High Valley and more.

Jammin’ to Beat the Blues is one of Tennessee’s largest events for mental health awareness.

Adkins told News 2 he was happy to help out.

“This is a noble cause and is a long-standing tradition. This is the 20th year they’ve done this show. I’m proud they asked me to do it this year, ” said Adkins. “Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee helps so many people and do so many wonderful things. That’s an area that doesn’t get enough ink, and I think we should pay more attention to it.”

Tickets purchased for the event benefited Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee. You can donate to the group here.