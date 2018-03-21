Silver Alert issued for Murfreesboro man with dementia

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man with dementia reported missing in Murfreesboro Tuesday night.

Murfreesboro police reported 78-year-old Clifton Stewart was last seen wearing black, long-sleeve shirt, blue cargo jeans, glasses, a silver watch and rubber bands on his left arm.

Stewart reportedly has a scar on his back from a kidney operation and may be in possession of a handgun, according to Murfreesboro police.

He was last seen driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze with Illinois license plate Q261795.

Murfreesboro police said Stewart has dementia and likely does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-893-1311.