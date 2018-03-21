Sheriff issues warning after multiple drug deaths in 24 hours

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens after multiple drug related deaths in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the department said that they’ve worked multiple deaths in the past 24 hours, with all of the victims being in their early 20’s and relatively healthy.

Deputies said that they suspect the deaths could be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal drugs.

Officers are asking citizens to relay the message to anyone they know is doing hard drugs.

If anyone has information on these deaths or any information pertaining to the sale of heroin or any other fentanyl laced drugs, you are urged to call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-388-5151 Ext. 1.