Residents of Lebanon neighborhood could see new growth

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the first of its kind in Lebanon. A new project that would combine retail, office, residential and green space right off I-40 is scheduled to go before the Lebanon City Council this week.

When city officials were conducting the South Hartmann Gateway planning study, people who live there were asked about overall satisfaction with characteristics of Lebanon and city services.

Most said they want more restaurants and retail, entertainment options, sidewalks, and bike lanes, which are all things the South Hartmann Gateway would provide.

After this extensive study and a number of public input meetings, the plan for the South Hartmann Gateway will be up for a vote later this month.

If things keep moving forward, this would take more than 2800 acres, and turn that into a mixed-use development with plenty of green space.

“This is the future land use proposal. You can see the greenway going right through the center of this. We’ve got a high school over here and a couple of schools and churches,” said Paul Corder, Lebanon Planning Director.

Corder told News 2 that there’s a lot of potential for that land that’s just off the interstate near Lebanon High School.

He said, “The citizens told us that they wanted to continue the small town feel, the traditional neighborhoods in this corridor. The community told us that they want the streets to connect. A couple of areas that are going to be, we hope mixed-use developments where you really have kind of a center where people can walk to around the school is a really exciting opportunity, kids can walk to the high school.”

The vision is for restaurants, retail and offices, right off of I-40.

“The developer that’s looking at it now has five big boxes out there that we’re trying to recruit. So we are you know looking for those as well, the larger scale shopping center and have a healthy balance between the big box and the mom and pop,” said Sarah Haston, Lebanon Economic Development Director.

There will also be more housing opportunities, from single-family homes, to multi-family.

Corder said, “There’s really a need for residential out there, to get some residences close to those stores and really promote the retail side of the South Hartman Corridor.”

And there’s a major focus on preserving enough green space for residents to enjoy.

“They want to have a greenway, we’ve got a creek that runs through there. Really turning that into an asset and extending the trail system that we already have out there and making it a place where people can go out and enjoy just walking around on a trail system close to a creek always sounds good,” said Corder.

Traffic is also being addressed.

Haston told News 2, “The city is doing a public-private partnership to build a new road off of Hartman Drive that will connect to the airport terminal and will go right next to Wilson County Motors and the Lebanon Marketplace Development so that’s exciting too and helps as we’re recruiting our big boxes there it really opens up that opportunity to get to the airport terminal.”

The plan may still be a few years away from coming to fruition, but it’s definitely something to look forward to.