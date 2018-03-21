Rescue program gives disabled pups a second chance

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten years ago, a Franklin woman began taking in dogs that needed a place to lay their heads until they could find their own home.

As time passed, she developed a special affection for dogs with special needs.

Despite the additional time and expense, she opened up a dog rescue named Snooty Giggles to save animals overlooked in shelters.

Shawn Aswad is also an artist.

“My art is more about the words than the image. I just think there is a lot of magic in words, right? Lots of stories to tell.”

And her story tells the magic of love and special dogs.

“I would certainly bring any of them into my home,” said Aswad.

Shawn is the founder of Snooty Giggles. She rescues shelter dogs considered unadoptable and gives them a loving, comfortable home for life.

“There’s a huge possibility that some of these dogs come in and they have never known an ounce of love, or respect. So even if I just for 24 hours get to give them that love and respect and that grace, so that they died knowing a little bit of respect, right? Then I want to be able to do that,” said Aswad.

Two of Shawn’s snooties joined her for the interview. Hoot, a senior dog sat quietly and a rather curious Pomeranian named Pomopossum popped in. He’s one of several adoptables you’ll find on the Snooty Giggles website.

“He’s missing like his last vertebrae. He’s got all kinds of stuff going on with him, but he does not know and he doesn’t know,” said Shawn.

It’s expensive to care for a dog with medical issues, so some people choose to foster a dog. There are 50 foster families who have opened their homes to these amazing animals.

“We have a huge forever foster program where dogs stay in homes with fosters for the rest of their lives, but the rescue financially takes care of them,” said the rescue founder.

Snooty Giggles relies on private donations. It also raises money by selling art created by the happy, wagging tails of their foster dogs and t-shirts with words of positivity.

“Negativity breeds negativity. So we are trying to feed positive energy out there everywhere,” said Shawn.

Shawn says the dogs are an inspiration in her life. Despite their many problems, they never give up and their love just keeps coming.

You can help by becoming a cheerleader. Go to the website and follow the families who are taking care of the dogs.