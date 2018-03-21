Recall: Smoke Kidde smoke alarm may fail to alert in a fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Consumer Products Safety Commission is announcing the recall of Kidde Dual Sensor Smoke Alarms because some of them may fail to alert consumers to a fire.

The Kidde company found that a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

The alarms were sold at Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon, ShopKidde, and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

If you think you have one of these alarms, it is recommended that you remove it and carefully inspect it through the opening on the side for the presence of a yellow cap.

Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves.

If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm.

If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

This recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. “KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

Additional information may be available by calling Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or visit the website by clicking here.