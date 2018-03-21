Police, fire departments ask for more money to keep up with Nashville’s growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city’s fire and police departments are asking for more money to keep with Nashville’s growth.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson made his presentation during Wednesday morning’s budget hearing with Mayor David Briley.

Anderson asked for an additional $13.5 million and said the department’s priority is staffing an additional precinct in Antioch, which would be the ninth in Nashville.

Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry had been on board with the plan. It’s unknown if Briley, who took over as mayor earlier this month, will be too.

In addition to the police department’s request, the Nashville Fire Department also said it needs more money and more people to handle the growing demand for emergency help.

In the budget hearing, Interim Chief William Swann said he needs 67 new firefighters and two medical units.

Swann said one reason behind the increase in calls is the recent school shootings and that school security is calling more often just to be safe.

“Even school security we’re seeing a big jump in calls there because we know they’ve done some things due to the recent shootings and stuff. School shootings and their security has heightened, but after calls actually come to our center,” explained Swann.

Another big demand the department is seeing is Narcan. The fire department spent more than $100,000 on Narcan in seven months.