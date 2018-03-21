Police: 25lbs of marijuana seized at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty-five pounds of marijuana was seized from a passenger’s luggage Tuesday at Nashville International Airport.

According to an affidavit, 27-year-old Chad Singkeo flew into Nashville on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle.

Airport detectives were notified by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration that a passenger could be onboard with “contraband in his luggage,” according to police.

Metro police said authorities approached Singkeo and he agreed to let agents search his bags.

Agents reportedly recovered 25 pounds of marijuana packed in 25 vacuum-sealed bags.

According to an arrest warrant, Singkeo admitted to being a marijuana courier and said he gets paid to bring marijuana into Nashville.

Singkeo was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000.