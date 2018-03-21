Performers announced for this year’s CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Association unveiled the initial artist lineup for this year’s annual CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

Hundreds of artists will perform on 11 stages throughout the four-day festival set for June 7 through 10.

Among the artists taking the stage at Nissan Stadium include, Keith Urban Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Charley Pride, among others. Click here for the complete lineup.

Artists will also be performing at the Riverfront Stage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Located in Walk of Fame Park, the Breakout Stage will entertain crowds from 10:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. with a variety of performers.

Returning for a second year, the Budweiser Forever Country Stage will host artists from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and will include appearances by Keith Anderson, BlackHawk, Terri Clark, Andy Griggs, Billy Dean, Ty Herndon, Little Texas, Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan and Heidi Newfield, among others.

Outdoor daytime performances at Budweiser Forever Country, Riverfront and Breakout stages are free and open to the public.

Click here for ticket information to the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium.

This year’s festival is the 47th CMA Fest.