National Weather Service confirms tornado in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed today that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Decherd in Franklin County in TN on Monday at 7:50pm.

It had winds of 75 mph and was on the ground for five minutes.

In addition, they also recorded the largest hailstone in Alabama history. The hailstone fell in Cullman County and had a diameter of 5.25″ which is bigger than a DVD and not on our hail charts.

This still needs to be confirmed by the NCEI according to the NWS Huntsville.

Meanwhile, just 24 hours later parts of Middle Tennessee got hit hard by snow. In fact, on the Plateau the snow continued through much of Wednesday.

The highest total was in Clarkrange where they received six inches of snow. Now most areas are under a freeze warning tonight so get ready for the bitter cold.