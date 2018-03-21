Injured bald eagle saved from waters of Duck River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NASHVILLE, Tn. — Officers with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating after a bald eagle was found injured Saturday, floating in the Duck River in Bedford County.

“It was very sick, very weak,” said TWRA wildlife information specialist Barry Cross.

Cross says a kayaker spotted the eagle and called for help.

“If the kayaker hadn’t found it, it probably would have died,” Cross said.

A wildlife officer took it to a nearby veterinarian, according to Cross. X-rays show that the eagle had a shotgun pellet in one of its wings.

However, it’s unclear when it happened and if the pellet is what brought the bird down.

“We don’t want to see animals abused,” Cross said.

Cross says bald eagles are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Under the act, it’s illegal to shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, or capture a bald eagle, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

“We want people to enjoy hunting and fishing, but animals that are not meant to be hunted, we don’t want people shooting at them,” Cross said.

The non-profit Walden’s Puddle which helps rehab sick and injured wildlife says the animal is expected to recover and may be released sometime this week.

Anyone caught shooting or shooting at a bald eagle could face up to one year in prison or a $15,000 fine, according to Cross.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to called TWRA at (615) 781-6622.