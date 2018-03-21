Historic vote on medical cannabis set to happen Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A historic vote on medical marijuana will happen at the state capitol Wednesday.

The medical cannabis vote is set to occur just after 11 a.m. Ahead of the vote, the room was packed, as it was for the first vote on the issue three weeks ago. Since then, Wednesday’s vote has been postponed twice.

Sponsor Jeremy Faison maintains it will pass.

The bill allows for the use of medical cannabis oil in pill or ointment form for various conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson’s or PTSD.

It also sets up a commission to oversee and regulate sales and licensing.