Gun found in 15-year-old’s backpack at Gallatin High School

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A handgun was found in a 15-year-old student’s backpack at Gallatin High School Wednesday morning.

Authorities told News 2 shortly after classes began at the high school, a student resource officer received information that a student may have a gun.

The SRO called for additional officers and they removed the student from class in a matter of minutes. An unloaded handgun was found in the teen’s backpack.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention in Gallatin where he will be held and charges will be decided on.