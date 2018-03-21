Dana Ford leaves Tennessee State for new coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After four years of coaching at Tennessee State head coach Dana Ford will leave Nashville to accept a head coaching job with Missouri State.

Ford was named the OVC coach of the year during the 2015-2016 season, leading the Tigers to just their third 20 win season in school history.

In his four years at TSU, Ford took the Tigers to three straight OVC tournaments and a 52-39 record over his final three years as head coach.

During his time as head coach at TSU, Ford’s student-athletes earned three OVC Defensive Player of the Year honors, five All-OVC team accolades and two All-OVC Newcomer team honors.

A national search for Ford’s replacement will begin immediately but the university wished him the best as he starts his new job at Missouri State.

Athletic Director Teresa Phillips released a statement.

We’re really happy to have had Dana for the past four years. He’s improved the program, and we’re grateful for his contribution to the university. We wish him the best and we’re looking forward to finding the next leader of our program who will take us to the next level.

Dana Ford released a statement thanking the university and the community.

On behalf of me and my family, we would like to thank the entire Tennessee State University community for all of the support during our time here. This is a special place with special people who we have grown to love and will miss dearly. A very special thank you to Athletics Director Teresa Phillips for her outstanding leadership and confidence in us over the past four years. With the help of President Glover, I am confident that they will find the best person to lead TSU into the future.