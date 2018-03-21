Bill Freeman won’t run against David Briley in special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bill Freeman announced on Wednesday he will not run for mayor in the upcoming special election against David Briley.

In a release, Freeman said, “I think Nashville will be best served by having Mayor Briley focused on what’s best for our city for the remainder of this term. As a result, I’ve chosen to refrain from entering the race.”

He added, “I simply feel that Mayor Briley is the right person for Nashville right now.”

Briley took office early this month after ex-mayor Megan Barry resigned per conditions of a plea agreement for felony theft charges.

Freeman ran against Barry in 2015.

He told News 2 he and Briley are on the same page on many issues.

“What I want to do right now is help David Briley succeed, help him every way that I can,” he said. “We have so many important issues, transit being a huge issue, but the fairgrounds is very important, general hospital is very important. What we do about regional traffic problems and solving that with the regional mass transit solution is something I want everybody to take a look at. Affordable housing is at a crisis right now and I want David to work on that and I believe he will and I hope I can help him.”

Freeman said he has not ruled out his involvement in future campaigns.

“While I have chosen not to run in this interim campaign, I have not yet decided what my involvement might be in the mayoral campaign for the upcoming full term in office. I think we will all need to readdress what we think will be best for Nashville’s future at that point,” he said.

Freeman continued, “I know that I will still have the same affection, drive and passion for this city come next August. When the time comes, I will decide whether I will be a candidate to offer a vision of success and leadership to serve Nashville moving forward.”