2 Gives Back: Tennessee State University Police Department

News 2’s Brie Thiele spoke to TSU Police Chief Greg Robinson about some of the different ways they are making the campus feel more like a community.

Chief Robinson first spoke about the department’s CSO group. Those Community Service Officers were created to serve students. Those officers do things like change tires, jump start vehicles, and escorting students and visitors to different buildings on campus.

Different from CSOs, the Tiger Patrol uses students to work side-by-side with TSU officers. Chief Robinson says he believes the Tiger Patrol program helps students develop skills they can use later in life after they leave TSU.

“It is a great leadership tool for our students,” Robinson said. “A lot of employers are looking for people that have been in a leadership capacity, and what better way to do that than this program.”

For students that are interested in joining the Tiger Patrol, there is an application process. You can contact the TSU Police Department for more information.

Tennessee State University is also taking on the opioid crisis head-on. They’re one of the few state universities that train their officers to administer naloxone nasal spray to help.

“You never want to see someone in that situation. But if that happens we want to do everything we can do to put someone in the proper state of mind,” Robinson said.

Just over the last two years, crime has dropped more than 20 percent at TSU. Chief Robinson said that is a product of how the police department is serving the community.

“Because of the buy-in of our officers here and their willingness to serve we have cut crime,” he said. “We’ve been made aware of things on campus because students feel better served. We have a great relationship with our students and our staff and that helps a lot.