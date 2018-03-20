Williamson Co. Schools Supt. Looney “diametrically opposed” to arming teachers in classrooms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools Superintendent hosted a public meeting Tuesday night to update parents on security upgrades.

The discussion comes after the district closed schools for a day following the Parkland, Florida, shooting in order to re-evaluate its security measures.

Looney, along with the WCS security director and local law enforcement officials, held the meeting at Church of the City in Franklin.

The superintendent had a stern warning to parents and teachers that school shootings can happen anywhere, including Williamson County.

“This might be a shock to you, but I want you to hear this,” Looney told parents. “The sheriff’s office, along with our school district, has prevented school shootings in Williamson County.”

To try and prevent more potential violence, the district has rolled out some new polices.

The county will hire more School Resource Officers (SRO) to reinforce the existing presence at schools

WCS is updating its communications technology between schools, central office and emergency personnel

WCS is hiring an additional school security administrator

The district plans to track students who may potentially pose a threat to themselves or others

Looney added that some security measures won’t be made public in order to keep students and staff safe.

Parents were able to ask questions about school safety at Tuesday’s meeting.

One parent asked about the controversial topic of arming teachers to protect schools.

“Why don’t we let the teachers decide whether they do or don’t, and let the parents decide whether their kids are in a classroom that has a teacher with a gun?” one man asked.

Dr. Looney, a retired Marine, says the School Resource Officers are trained for that, but teachers are not.

“Having a pistol permit is not anywhere adequate to being able to look another human being in the eye and pull a trigger, while minimizing the risk to others,” Looney said. “Nothing against teachers at all. I don’t think we’re equipped to provide the training necessary to have teachers prepare to do that.”

“As the superintendent of schools, I am diametrically opposed to arming teachers,” he added, with applause from the audience of mostly parents and teachers. “I understand that people have differing views on that issue. That just happens to be my view.”