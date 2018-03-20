Vols open up spring training under new head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jeremy Pruitt was introduced by Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer as the University’s head football coach three and half months ago on Nov. 7.

Since then, he helped Alabama win a national championship, recruited a top 25 ranked class and began instilling a new culture into the Vols’ program as spring football practice arrives this week.

“Went by fast,” he told Marshall Hughes on Monday.

Pruitt added that if he could go back to that day in December, there’s not much advice he would give himself.

“Probably get a little more sleep. No, going back and looking at it, I don’t know that we would have done anything different. We hit the ground running there with about 10 to 12 days before the first signing period and our guys came in here and did a nice job. We felt like we did a good job in the month of January and basically started the offseason conditioning so we’re right kind of ready to get started in spring ball.”

Pruitt will spend the next month evaluating his roster ahead of the Orange and White game on April 21.

“I’d say the first thing is we want to learn how to practice. We want to understand the expectations, the standards we’re going to set. We want guys that can retain knowledge, see how they can take it from the meeting rooms to the field. We want to find out who the competitors are, how guys handle adversity so there’s lots of things we need to find out about ourselves.”

The Vols head coach will be without two of his best players to open spring. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and offensive lineman Trey Smith will start spring in the training room, recovering from injuries.

“He had a knee injury and had his knee scoped so he’s going through rehab,” Pruitt said about Jennings, who is also on thin ice after being kicked off the team by interim head coach Brady Hoke and then athletic director John Currie last year.

“He’s got some things he’s got to do and me and him have an understanding and he’s working hard to do what we ask him to do.”

While Smith was the only offensive lineman to start every game for Tennessee last season, he had a setback due to a non-orthopedic issue that developed from an offseason workout.

“Trey is not going to participate in spring. He’s had a couple little procedures done and we’re excited about having him back this summer and this fall. I saw him the other day, he’s working out in the weight room so I’m not a doctor but he’ll be back soon we hope.”

While Smith became a vocal leader under Butch Jones towards the end of last season, Pruitt is not ready to give him that title.

“I wouldn’t say that he is a leader yet. I have not been out there around him enough to know so we’ll try to figure that out as we go but he’s a great kid that works hard every day.”

Pruitt is the fourth head coach at Tennessee since 2009. Ultimately, the job didn’t work out for Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley or Butch Jones, who combined to lose 48 out of 70 SEC games.

“One thing I’ve told our players is last year, the last five years, last 10 years, last 50 years is going to have no bearing on what’s going to happen in the next year so that’s why our eyes are looking forward,” Pruitt said. “That’s where we’re going. We’re headed this way, not that way.”

Fulmer recently credited part of the football program’s struggles to the former head coaches not buying into the culture on Rocky Top.

“You really have to understand the culture of any place that you go, and I don’t think the people that came in for the most part [understood Tennessee’s culture],” Fulmer told SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum.

Pruitt, who coached and played against Tennessee at Alabama, said he’s been familiar with the expectations since he was young.

“I grew up in Rainsville, Alabama which is about 45 minutes South of Chattanooga so there’s plenty of Tennessee fans from where I’m from. When I was growing up, you knew about the culture at Tennessee. At that time, Tennessee was beating Alabama on a regular basis so I’m pretty familiar with it.”

The 43-year-old Pruitt has worked under some big names but none more successful that Nick Saban. Pruitt says it’s Saban’s recruiting that sets him apart from the rest.

“First and foremost, the players are going to make the coaches. You got to have good players to have a good football team. Once you have good players you got to do a good job developing them, coaching them, demanding that they do things the right way and I would say he’s done it as good is anybody’s ever done it.”