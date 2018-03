NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross is essential for helping people through disasters.

Most recently, the local chapter of the Red Cross helped with the Clarksville tornadoes and the Creekwood Apartment fire earlier this year.

On Monday, March 26, the Red Cross is hosting its annual fundraiser breakfast at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. For more information on the breakfast, click here.