Shooting reported at high school in Great Mills, Maryland

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — School officials report that there’s been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the ‘event is contained’ and the campus is on lockdown.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

The office of the county sheriff said there was an “incident” at the school, and asked parents to stay away from the campus, reporting instead to Leonardtown High School instead.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018