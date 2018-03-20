Reported package explosion at Goodwill in Austin, Texas

News 2 is streaming live. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

AUSTIN, Tx. (KXAN) – Emergency crews have cordoned off a Gooodwill in south Austin after a package reportedly exploded Tuesday evening.

The Austin Fire Department says the call came in at 7 p.m. at the Goodwill located at 9801 Brodie Ln., which is just north of Slaughter Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Crews are currently working to set up a perimeter. Traffic on Brodie Lane will be impacted. People are being asked to avoid the area. A business in the shopping center where the Randalls grocery store is located says people can still get into the parking lot but traffic is bad since Brodie Lane is closed.

A spokesperson for Goodwill of Central Texas says they can’t say right now if the injured person was an employee or not. The store is regularly open until 9 p.m.

The location of the possible explosion is approximately 3.5 miles due south on Brodie Lane from the FedEx shipping store that authorities say the serial bomber used to ship two recent packages from. If this is connected to the serial bomber, this will be the sixth bombing since March 2. Early Tuesday morning, a package moving through the FedEx ground sorting center in Schertz exploded.