Proposed bill could require able-bodied people on TennCare to work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a bill before state lawmakers that, if passed, could require able-bodied people on TennCare to get a job.

But the bill is being met with some opposition.

The bill has already passed the House and is now before the Senate.

Danielle Alaimo said she already has a full-time job caring for her 4-year-old son Malcolm, who is severely disabled.

She was suppose to come today to stand in Solidarity with other parents of disabled children to try and encourge lawmakers to vote against it, but she ended up spending most of her day at the hospital.

“Malcolm is a full-time job,” Alaimo said. “Malcolm is three full time jobs. I also have to have a parental and moral responsibility to another child that needs to feel like they are also my entire full time job.”

She’s wondering what will happen two years from now, when he turns six, if the bill becomes law.

“I’m very opposed. I’m very concerned what this bill is going to mean for the quality of my child’s and myself’s lives and health,” Alaimo said.

The TennCare to work bill in a nutshell directs the commissioner to submit a waiver to impose reasonable work requirements upon able-bodied working age adults and enrollees without dependent children under age six.

State Senator Kerry Roberts is the Senate sponsor of the bill.

“I’m really disappointed by the reaction I have been receiving because the ultimate goal here is to make more resources available for those who needed it the most,” Roberts said.

Roberts said there is a lot of misinformation about the bill.

“I want to stress that. It’s able-bodied working age,” Roberts said. “So there has been a lot of misinformation that maybe this will target single women or caregivers and it does nothing of the sort.”

Roberts said the TennCare work bill could simply require work, education, or volunteerism.

“It’s just hysteria that people that are full-time care-givers for disabled family members are going to be booted out on the street and they are going to have to go get jobs, that’s not what this bill is about.

Roberts said. “Can that language not be included in the bill to ease those fears,” a reporter asked. “We didn’t deem it necessary to include that in the bill because we thought it was assumed. But again, the bill is to say TennCare go to Washington and work this out and we’re weren’t trying to put a lot of limits and boundries on them, we just think that common sense ought to apply here.”

Alaimo said there are a lot of unknowns in the bill, but even if it applies to her, she’s simply not employable.

“My son can go into any list of life threatening medical issues and I have to take those three days off and I hope you don’t mind that I give you 20 minutes heads up,” Alaimo said.

The Tennessee Disability Coalition also opposes the bill.

“People with disabilities want to work. People with disabilities don’t enjoy living in poverty, don’t enjoy relying on the government, but in order to do that they have to have good health and imposing a work requirement that is going to be difficult for them to meet might make it impossible for them work themselves out of poverty and keep access to health care,” executive director Carol Westlake said.

Roberts said the bill will allow the TennCare Commission to go to Washington D.C. and have conversations with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS about the work requirements for the bill and if TANF dollars or Family First in Tennessee could be used to help fund it.

The House passed the bill on Monday, and it is expected to have a floor vote in the Senate on Thursday.