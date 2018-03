NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a West Nashville gas station was broken into early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon on White Bridge Pike.

Metro police reported two men broke the glass door to the store before taking some merchandise, including cigarettes, and fleeing.

It is not known if they took any cash.

They fled in an older-model, blue sedan, possibly a Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.