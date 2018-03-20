Police investigate after body found along Bell Road

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man’s body was found lying just off Bell Road in Antioch Tuesday morning.

The body was found on the sidewalk around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Bell Road and Blue Hole Lane.

Metro police said the body was called in to 911 after it was spotted by a passing motorist.

Both eastbound lanes of travel are currently closed while detectives investigate. Traffic is being detoured into the turning lane.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

