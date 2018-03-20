Pets of the Week for March, 19, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

April–7-months-old–Feamle

Meet April!! This medium energy dog came to us as a stray. She was very timid when she got here, but with the help of our wonderful volunteers and kennel staff she came out of her shell. This little girl is just 7 months old so she would love to go to obedience school with you to learn the rules of your home, learn how to stay at the door and not escape when you have visitors, also to learn new tricks etc. April is not asking for too much, she is looking forward to a family that wants to provide yummy treats, cuddles, and lots of outdoor adventures. If April is your type of dog, come and talk to our professional adoption counselors at, 5125 Harding Pl, Nashville TN 37211 (615-862-7928).

Dandy–3-years-old–Female

Dandy came to us as a stray dog!! She has been behavior assessed with other dogs. She loves to run, play and roll around in the grass when she is outside. For the fact that she gets along great with other dogs, she’d be a great addition to an existing pack, or would be happy getting all the attention and love for herself. This spayed dog had all A’s in her behavior assessment. She is waiting patiently for the family that will open their heart and home for her everlasting love!

Lookman–2-years-old–Male

This man right here is looking for love. He is looking for a family that will love him for who he is. This wonderful dog came to Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) as a stray dog. The staff and volunteers here love Lookman. He loves treats and rubs on his belly and head. This one will melt into you for affection!!!

Hank–4-years-old–Male

Hello there, my name is Hank. I am a low energy dog. I love people; especially ones that give me treats, peanut butter, walks, dog playgroup, and Kong’s. I get along with the dogs and people I have met here. I would rather not spend my time jogging or wrestling with energetic dogs since I’m a really mellow guy. I need a house full of soft beds, people who like snuggles, and yummy treats!

