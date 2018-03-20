Miss Tennessee uses personal tragedy to help fight opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Miss Tennessee took her tiara and her passion for the “Count it, Lock it, Drop it” initiative to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Caty Davis, who was crowned Miss Tennessee in 2017, lost her brother and father to opioid abuse and addiction.

She’s since turned the tragedy into her platform and travels across the state educating people and meeting with lawmakers to talk about safe disposal of medication.

“I’m here talking about how important it is to not be an accidental drug dealer – that we need to count our medications, take inventory of them and then of course lock them up and then dispose of them properly, meaning don’t flush them down you toilet, take them to your lock boxes, or your drop off locations in your pharmacy, or even your sheriff’s department. Every county has one, so we don’t have any excuse to not get those out of your medicine cabinet,” she said.

Miss Tennessee also spent time Tuesday promoting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is April 28.