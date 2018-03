NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus was involved in a crash south of downtown Tuesday.

It happened on Interstate 40 and Fesslers Lane and appears the bus was rear-ended by another car.

Metro Schools told News 2 the bus was carrying 29 students and three teachers from Pearl Cohn High School at the time.

One student was taken to a local hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately known.

Additional information was not released.