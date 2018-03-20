Man wanted for aggravated robbery, assault added to ‘Most Wanted’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list.

Charius Ross is wanted by the TBI and the Humboldt Police Department. Authorities said the 36-year-old man should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a release, Ross has a lengthy criminal history with multiple counts of resisting arrest.

Ross is six feet, two inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said he is believed to be traveling with a woman named Catherine Connors and her young son.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.