Man charged with attempted murder following Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a fire at a Murfreesboro home.

The home in the 500 block of North Maple Street was reportedly set on fire Saturday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue reported one person was significantly burned in the fire. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they are currently in critical, but stable condition.

Murfreesboro police charged John Carothers with attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson.

The fire was contained to a front room of the home and no one else was injured in the fire, according to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue.

No additional information was released.