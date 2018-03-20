Man arrested after firing shots on campus of Dickson college

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Fairview man is in custody after being accused of firing shots on the campus of a Dickson college.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night behind the Renaissance Center, a satellite campus of Freed-Hardeman University.

A non-school community event was being held at the center, and the university hired an off duty Dickson Sheriff’s deputy to work the event.

The deputy told News 2 he was working the event when he stepped outside and heard four gunshots.

The deputy said that he actually saw a muzzle flash from the weapon being fired toward the back of the parking lot, but couldn’t tell from which direction the shots came from.

As he investigated, he said he saw a white male run to silver four door car and rapidly leave campus.

The officer said he chased the suspect, initiating a traffic stop near the school.

Officers learned that 21-year-old Austin Clark was the driver. According to a police report, a Glock 23 was found in the car.

The deputy indicated that he heard four shots and four rounds were missing from the gun’s magazine. The report also states that the muzzle of the gun was warm to the touch.

Officers also found an AR-15 in the trunk of Clark’s car that was not fired.

According to the report, Clark was drunk. He registered a .129 on his breathalyzer test, .08 is the legal limit in Tennessee.

He was charged with DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and reckless endangerment.

Rodney Weaver, Director of safety and security for Freed-Hardeman University, said that Clark was not a student and praised the officer’s actions.

When you have the right staff at the right place at the right time, things work. Things do happen, something did happen, but we had measures in place to deal with the situation immediately,” said Weaver.

Though nobody was hurt, psychology major Matthew Mace said news of gunfire behind his school is unnerving.

“You don’t know if he is going to be firing at someone else or what’s going to happen,” said Mace.

Dickson police said they are actively investigating this incident.

Clark bonded out on $3,000. He is due in court April 26.