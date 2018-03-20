Man accused of threatening judge in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 48-year-old man accused of threatening a Rutherford County judge remains jailed.

Troy Chaffin was arrested on Monday after the incident at the judicial building in downtown Murfreesboro.

According to the sheriff’s office, when a metal detector alarm sounded, Chaffin kept moving and told a deputy, “It’s the gun I brought in to kill the judge.”

When stopped by the deputy, Chaffin said he was just joking and did not have any weapons. It was determined Chaffin did not have a weapon on him at the time.

He was booked into the Rutherford County jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court April 9.