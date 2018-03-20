Lewisburg police investigating suspicious item at old National Guard Armory

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple agencies in Lewisburg are investigating a suspicious item found in the abandoned old National Guard Armory.

The scene is at the intersection of Ellington Parkway and Fayetteville Highway.

Lewisburg police are investigating, along with Lewiburg fire, Marshall County Emergency Management and THP Special Operations.

Lewisburg police chief David Henley described the item as something that seemed “left out of place” but wouldn’t elaborate on what specifically the item is.