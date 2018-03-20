Kevin Byard has Twitter beef with Primetime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After earning 1st Team All-Pro honors last season one would think Titans safety Kevin Byard would no longer have to introduce himself to the NFL, but you would be wrong.
Tuesday, Byard embarked on a Twitter war with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders after Sanders tweeted Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu was the best in the NFL.
Byard responded with this tweet, “How do you make this statement and not include the two first team AP All Pro safeties??”
A number of star NFL players like Jalen Ramsey, Casey Heyward and Eric Weddle all responded in support of Byard.
Sanders did respond, but not the way Byard had hoped, instead he referred to himself as the “man” and to Byard as a “fan”, indicating he did not even know he was an NFL player, all All-Pro at that.
Byard kept firing, “But the numbers nor film add up. How do you overlook guys like Harrison Smith, Earl Thomas, and Eric Berry as not being the best in the game? I never said I was the best but I’m on my way. You continue to be a fan and I will continue going to the pro bowl and being great”.