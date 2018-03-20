Gov. Haslam proposes $30M for school safety in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam proposed $30 million to improve school safety across the state Tuesday.

The proposal is part of an amendment to the fiscal 2018-19 budget proposal to be considered by the General Assembly.

“Our children deserve to learn in a safe and secure environment and I’ve asked the working group to make specific recommendations on school safety measures,” said Haslam in a release.

“These additional school safety funds, which include doubling the current amount of recurring funding we have through our school safety grants, will provide our schools with additional resources to meet their specific needs.”

Earlier this month, the governor appointed a school safety group to review safety procedures in Tennessee and provide recommendations to improve security.

The 2018-19 budget amendment is now available, and it includes proposed funding for school safety, higher education, broadband accessibility, and treatment and recovery services as part of the @TnTogether plan to address the opioid crisis: https://t.co/AYINxrnnOf #TNWillLead — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) March 20, 2018