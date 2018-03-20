Funeral arrangements set for Nashville firefighter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed.

Reed’s body was found Saturday in the Tennessee River after an exhaustive search.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nashville Catholic Pastoral Care Center on McGavock Pike.

A remembrance service is set for Friday at 10 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow at 10:45 a.m.

Reed will be buried in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

