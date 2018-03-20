First day of spring brings snow to middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain is changing over to snow in most areas and will be all snow overnight.

As temps drop below freezing, there could be accumulation not only on the grassy surfaces but on the roads. That means tomorrow’s morning commute could be slick especially east of I-24 so please be careful.

On the Plateau, there will also be snowing falling which could limit visibility and they could see up to an 1″ of snow.

Areas west of I-24 may not see much if anything at all. However, everyone starts in the low 30s and upper 20s so there is a freeze warning meaning you need to protect the plants now.

The afternoon we may start to clear out but the winds continue to be strong out of the northwest and so even though temps may warm into the upper 40s, it will still only feel like the 30s.

Bundle up and happy spring!