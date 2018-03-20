Farmers recognized on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday was “Ag Day on the Hill” at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, where state leaders and citizens recognized farmers and forestland owners.

The event focuses on those who help feed, clothe and fuel the world, but it’s also a place where farmers can discuss the challenges they face and how to overcome them.

Tennessee farmers are a resilient bunch, and they remain optimistic, but sometimes the economics of their business can be rough.

“The biggest challenge we have right now is commodity pricing,” explained farmer Ray Weaver. “Because we’re selling things where we are just barely breaking even. So it’s real difficult to grow or do anything with commodity prices the way they are.”

Weaver said we need to keep our international trade going.

“We have to have trade because most of our corn and soy beans go overseas. And hogs also go overseas. So we need to keep our trade in balance with other countries,” he said.

The Tennessee Legislature has been doing its part with what they call the “Ag Enhancement Program,” which helps farmers with dollars for new equipment.

However, farmers are hoping that in Washington D. C., Congress will renew the farm bill that expires this year.

“It’s just vitally important that we continue to keep our farms in place, and producing food and fiber,” said Lee Maddox with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation.

Maddox continued, “We don’t want to depend on another country, or somewhere else for our food to be provided. We want our food and fiber produced right here on American farms, on Tennessee farms. That farm bill is a strong part of that and we need Congress to pass that farm bill this year to keep that stability here for Tennessee farmers.”