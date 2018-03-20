Ex-Wilson County softball coach sentenced to 10 years for statutory rape charges

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former high school softball coach found guilty of two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure was sentenced on Monday.

Michael Shepard will serve five years for each of the counts against. His sentence will be served consecutively for a total of 10 years.

The sentencing came after more than five hours of testimony, including from the victim’s father.

Shepard was also placed on the sex offender registry as a violent offender.

He was a math teacher at Wilson Central High School and a coach for the girls’ softball team.

Before submitting his resignation in 2016, Shepard had been with the Wilson County school district since 2009.