Data reveals car thefts jump 60 percent in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – New 2017 data for Wilson County reveals a sharp increase in the number of cars stolen in the county.

The data, provided by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, is for all of Wilson County and includes Lebanon.

In 2017, 244 cars were stolen county-wide. This is a 60 percent increase compared to the 153 cars stolen in 2016.

The average number of cars stolen annually from 2010 to 2016 was 141, another indication of the dramatic increase seen in 2017.

Metro-Nashville has seen the same trend. The number of vehicles stolen was up 50 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

In terms of real numbers, this meant 800 additional cars were taken in 2017 compared to 2016.

Mt. Juliet police shared gas station surveillance video from March 11. A driver left their car running and unlocked at the Shell station on Lebanon Road and walked into the convenience store.

While the owner was inside, a suspect jumped into the running car and drove away.

According to Mt. Juliet police, the car was involved in a shooting incident in Nashville on March 12.

The car was later recovered, but the car thief remains at large.

Police in Nashville and Mt. Juliet stress the important of locking one’s car doors and not making keys easily available to thieves.

However, the reason or reasons for the increase in stolen cars in 2017 is not immediately clear.

