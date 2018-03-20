2 wanted for robbing Hendersonville restaurant at gunpoint

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify two men who robbed a Hendersonville Mexican restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at Casa Vieja on North Anderson Lane.

Hendersonville police said the two white men robbed the store while wearing dark clothing. One suspect was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and thin while the other is 6 feet tall and has a medium build.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark-colored sedan toward Walmart.

No additional information was released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or saw the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.