18-year-old Antioch student arrested for rioting during walkout

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Antioch High School student charged with aggravated rioting during last week’s nationwide walkout has been arrested.

Metro police said 18-year-old Fiacle Mugisha was arrested early Tuesday morning for his role in disrupting the protest at Antioch High School.

MORE: 10 Antioch HS students face rioting charges

Nine other Antioch students– two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, four 15-year-olds, and one 14-year-old—face aggravated rioting charges in juvenile court.

The students are alleged to have been screaming and yelling while jumping on a Metro police car, causing serious damages to the roof and hood, according to a release.

Mugisha was booked into the Metro jail. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.