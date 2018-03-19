SUV loses control on exit ramp, drops onto I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after driving off an exit ramp and onto the interstate below.

It happened on Monday just before 7 p.m. at the Interstate440/Interstate 65 interchange in Berry Hill.

According to Metro police, the driver was exiting the I-65 northbound ramp to get onto I-440 when they lost control, left the ramp and dropped to I-65 below.

Authorities said the vehicle landed on its tires.

Damage on the SUV was visible to the front and back ends, as well as the windshield.

Metro police said the driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on what caused the driver to lose control of the SUV.