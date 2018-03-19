Storm shelters open in Bedford, Coffee, Lincoln Counties

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several counties along the Alabama border are opening storm shelters in anticipation of severe weather expected to hit this evening.

This list will be updated as new information comes in:

Bedford County storm shelters open:

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1832 Hwy. 64 West, Bedford

Bell Buckle Methodist Church, 110 Maple St., Bell Buckle

Crowell’s Chapel, 825 Halls Mill Rd., Halls Mill

Trinity Baptist Church, 1331 Horse Mtn. Rd. Horse Mountain (wheelchair accessible)

Normandy Methodist Church, downtown Normandy

Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 1597 Hwy. 130 West, Pleasant Grove (no pets)

Rover Baptist Church, 202 Baptist Church Rd., Rover (wheelchair accessible)

East Park Church, East Pkwy at April Lane, Shelbyville (wheelchair accessible, no pets)

First Baptist Church, 304 East Depot St., Shelbyville

Southside Church of Christ, 108 Narrows Rd., Shelbyville (wheelchair accessible)

Wartrace Methodist, 305 East Main St., Wartrace (wheelchair accessible)

Coffee County storm shelters open (no pets at the following shelters):

Lakewood Baptist Church, Ferrells Loop Rd., Beechgrove 37018

St. Bedes Episcopal Church, 93 St. Bedes Dr., Manchester 37355

Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 305 Winchester Hwy., Hillsboro 37342

Summitville Baptist Church, 488 Summitville Rd., Manchester 37355

D.W Wilson Community Center, 3232, 501 N Collins St, Tullahoma 37388

C.D. Stamps Community Center, 2007 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma 3738

Lincoln County storm shelters open as necessary:

Flintville First Baptist Church (pets must be in a kennel)

Dellrose Volunteer Fire Rescue (no pets)

Lincoln County Courthouse (no pets)

Kelly’s Creek Baptist Church

Boonshill Community Center

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Check the latest list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com