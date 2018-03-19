Spring kicks off with beautiful blooms at Cheekwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring is just around the corner and now you can see more than 150,000 beautiful blooms at Cheekwood.

The estate’s Cheekwood in Bloom festival kicked off this past weekend.

Visitors enjoyed a beer garden, live music and took in the beauty of the springtime flowers.

“Our highlights really are our tulips, our hyacinths, our dogwoods tree collection starts blooming. We have daffodils blooming right now so it’s a little bit of everything that you would expect to see during springtime,” said Cheekwood’s Director of Marketing Brenna Corr.

Admission to Cheekwood in Bloom is $20 for adults, $13 for children and free to members.

Cheekwood in Bloom runs through April 15. Click here to learn more.