Southern counties hit hard with rain, wind and hail

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – While Nashville and surrounding areas were mainly spared from Monday’s severe weather, southern counties were hit hard with rain, wind and hail.

The quick-moving storms made their way through places like Giles, Lawrence, Wayne and Franklin counties early Monday evening.

Much of Lincoln County was pummeled with heavy rain, high winds and small hail in the southern parts of the county. The tornado sirens began sounding just before 7 p.m.

News 2 spoke with Lincoln County EMA Director, Doug Campbell, who said luckily there have not been any reports of injuries or damage.

Some parts of Lincoln County did experience power outages.

The National Weather Service will dispatch three teams to survey damage that moved through northern Alabama, including the storm that hit the Tennessee-Alabama line on Tuesday.

