Sinkhole repairs on I-24 E. in Montgomery County delayed due to weather

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sinkhole on Interstate 24 East near Clarksville has created a depression in the road near Mile Marker 9. Repairs slated for Monday morning have been delayed due to incoming stormy weather.

Two lanes are open, but the truck lane on the right is blocked.

After the storms pass, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will resume work. At that time, all three lanes will be closed and all Eastbound traffic will be stopped to make way for heavy repair equipment.

There is no estimate on how long repairs will take. Drivers heading toward Nashville are urged to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

