Severe weather impacts Southwest flights at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday’s severe weather is impacting flights at the Nashville International Airport.

News 2 has learned at least 13 Southwest flights arriving in Nashville have been cancelled because of fear of hail damage.

In addition to the cancellations, other flights have been diverted.

An airport spokesperson told News 2 cancellations and delays will be an issue all evening during the expected storms for Southwest flights coming in and leaving Nashville.

