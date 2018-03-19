School security funds expected in Tuesday Tenn. budget amendment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More state money for school security is expected to be announced early Tuesday on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

It’s called a budget amendment that adds to the spending already announced earlier in the governor’s annual State of the State address.

Typically it’s often less than $100 million that adds to the overall $37 billion plus state budget.

Some of the money will go to school security even though Governor Haslam’s working group on the issue has not yet made recommendations.

Another portion of the extra budget money will also go to upgrading Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT). They are facilities statewide where you might learn skills from welding to coding.

In Capitol Hill committees this week, it could be a make or break week for the medical cannabis bill.

The measure legalizes the use of cannabis oil for treating diseases like cancer or Parkinson’s.

The bill has been postponed for the last three weeks after narrowly passing a subcommittee with the dramatic tie-breaking vote by House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Sponsor Jeremy Faison said some of the committee members have been “vacillating” as he says, but, “it’s time for them to vote.”

There’s also Speaker Harwell’s work requirement bill for some of the state’s nearly 1.5 million Tennesseans on TennCare is scheduled for the house floor Monday evening, and possibly a vote this week before the full Senate.